UTeM targets five-star MyRA rating this year

Tuesday January 17, 2017
ALOR GAJAH, Jan 17 — Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) targets to attain a five-star rating in the Malaysia Research Assessment (MyRA) this year, said its Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib.

He said that among the steps being taken towards the objective were intensifying the role of its Excellence Centre, increasing publishing of journals and commercialisation activities.

He was speaking to reporters after delivering the vice-chancellor’s message to students and staff today.

Last year the university achieved a three-star rating in the MyRA, which was introduced by the Higher Education Ministry to measure performance of local universities. — Bernama

