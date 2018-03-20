UTAR signs MoU to expand traditional Chinese medicine studies

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the collaboration between China Medical University of Taiwan and UTAR will provide a platform for academicians and students to conduct joint research in the field of medical studies. ― Bernama picKAJANG, March 20 ― Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Medical University of Taiwan (CMU) to further develop the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the collaboration between the two institutions will provide a platform for academicians and students to conduct joint research in the field of medical studies.

“UTAR is expanding our Faculty of Medicine and TCM is an important component in the expansion plan.

“As we know Malaysia is actively promoting health tourism and that industry is not only confined to just Western medicine with TCM able to provide alternative treatment to those who choose otherwise,” he said after witnessing the MoU signing ceremony between the two universities at UTAR Sungai Long campus today.

Wee said the move would ease the burden of health services in the country with the establishment of Hospital UTAR in 2021 and attract more tourists seeking TCM to the country.

He said UTAR is also ranked in the top one per cent (rank 99th) on higher education institutions within Asia and ranked in the top 2.5 per cent in the world despite being only 16 years old.

CMU vice president Professor KS Clifford Chao said he was looking forward to the collaboration as the partnership takes in both strength of the institutions to as CMU has successfully expanded various faculties and researches into several industries for the benefit of the society.

“This country has very rich agriculture resources and it lays the foundation for TCM.

“From there we can certainly contribute our experience in TCM research to market pharmaceutical products locally or to be exported elsewhere,” he said.