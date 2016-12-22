Usim develops model for Shariah-compliant sports competitions

NILAI, Dec 22 — Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) has introduced a model for Shariah-compliant organisation of sports competitions and contests.

Usim chief researcher, associate professor Dr Azman Abdul Rahman said a group of lecturers had come up with the model aimed at ensuring the competitions and contests complied with Shariah principles.

He said it was also to boost awareness and provide a comprehensive guideline to society and those directly involved in organising sports competitions and contests.

“The model is divided into four units, namely the concept of sports in Islam; Shariah-compliance dress code for sports, guidelines on sports competitions and prizes which have to meet the Shariah standard,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Azman said the model also discussed sports from the perspective of the Quran and hadith (reports of statements or actions of Prophet Muhammad).

It also touched on the coaching aspect in Islam, criteria of syrah-permitted sports venue and the organising of sports in tandem with Islamic teachings.

The model has been recognised internationally when it won the gold medal at the 2016 International Exposition on Sarah Compliant Idea, Invention, Innovation and Design (ISCIIID) in Shah Alma on Nov 21 and 22. — Bernama