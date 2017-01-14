Use Titiwangsa Stadium as RUU gathering venue, Tengku Adnan tells PAS

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has suggested that PAS use the Titiwangsa Stadium to hold the RUU 355 gathering. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 ― Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has proposed that PAS holds the gathering relating to the Bill on the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Act 1965 at Titiwangsa Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.

He said the ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) did not practice favouritism in implementing the ban on any gathering at Dataran Merdeka.

“Dataran Merdeka, we will not allow, no matter who. I have suggested that PAS use the Titiwangsa Stadium as done during the Muslim Solidarity Gathering for Rohingya,” he said after opening the Putrajaya Ping Pong Championship here today.

He said this when asked on the decision of DBKL to ban PAS from using Dataran Merdeka as a location for a gathering to support the bill which was also known as RUU 355.

Prior to this, PAS deputy president, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man announced that the gathering would be held on February 18 in support of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who tabled the RUU 355 motion in Dewan Rakyat.

Abdul Hadi, who is also Marang Member of Parliament, read the amendment to RUU 355 in November but its tabling and debate was postponed to the next session which was expected in May.

On the championship, Tengku Adnan said the two-day event which started yesterday was entered in the Malaysia Book of Records for highest participation, involving 1,035 people.

In the meantime, he said the ministry, with the cooperation of the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) would consider the problem of the youth here who found it tough to hold sport activities especially futsal due to financial constraints.

“We will discuss with PPj, and if necessary will allow them to play futsal at the pitch in Precinct 18 for free.

“We will allow halls built by the government in Kuala Lumpur and Labuan to be used for free if necessary as they are for the people,” he said.

Tengku Adnan said sport events like futsal, badminton and ping pong were very much encouraged to strengthen ties in the communities. ― Bernama