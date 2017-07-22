Use the right card to enjoy benefits of Park and Ride, MRT Corp says

Commuters are urged to ensure they swipe the same card at the Park and Ride facility before entering MRT stations. — Picture by Malay Mail

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — Commuters who ply the MRT services regularly and use its parking facilities should ensure they use the right card to enjoy benefits of Park and Ride.

This would enable them to benefit from the RM4.30 per entry rate, instead of paying more.

MRT Corp strategic communications and stakeholder relations director Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah said the same Touch n’ Go card used to enter the Park and Ride facility must also be used to board the train by tapping it at the station fare gates.

On the return journey, the same card must be used to exit the station and Park and Ride. If they do not do so the full standard hourly parking rate will be charged.

“The tapping in during the journey towards and tapping out during the return journey must take place at the same station where the user entered via Park and Ride. Once they have tapped out, there is a two-hour time limit for the user to exit the Park and Ride,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The special rate will not apply if the user returns to the Park and Ride via other means such as by bus, or if they tap in and exit at the same station.

Najmuddin said the special rate only applied to the Park and Ride at Sungai Buloh, Phileo Damansara, Maluri, Taman Midah, Taman Suntex, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Bukit Dukung and Sungai Jernih.

The parking facilities at Kwasa Damansara, Kwasa Sentral, Bandar Utama, Pusat Bandar Damansara, and Kajang are owned and controlled by external parties, and users are encouraged to contact their operators directly and address any issues.

He was responding to complaints by users of the various Park and Ride facilities along the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line, who paid more despite using the MRT service.

“We will add more signage at the Park and Ride facilities so as to properly explain the necessary steps commuters must take to enjoy the special rate.

“In view of this situation, we urge those who have used the Park and Ride and complied with the steps mentioned above to seek refunds from MRT Corp if necessary,” he said.

Users can contact MRT Corp’s Parking Operations Unit at (03) 2081 5328 or (03) 2081 5330, or email them at mrtparkingfeedback@mymrt.com.my .