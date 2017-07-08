Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Use preventive detention on those who raise 1MDB issues, says Umno leader

Saturday July 8, 2017
09:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Real Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumoursReal Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumours

The Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevantThe Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevant

Putin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under TrumpPutin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under Trump

DAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoSDAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoS

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

According to a report, Puad said that the act of bringing up the 1MDB issue outside of Malaysia could sabotage the economy and ‘confuse the people’. — Reuters picAccording to a report, Puad said that the act of bringing up the 1MDB issue outside of Malaysia could sabotage the economy and ‘confuse the people’. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― The Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) should be applied against individuals “behind” the emergence of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) controversy abroad, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Puad said that the act of bringing up the 1MDB issue outside of Malaysia could sabotage the economy and “confuse the people”.

The 1MDB issue re-entered the spotlight recently after the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) filed additional lawsuits to seize assets allegedly linked to 1MDB funds.

Puad blamed the opposition for the issue, saying that 1MDB was the “lifeline” for the Opposition to “confuse the people” into changing the government.

“We look at the Opposition, they have had Bersih rallies for five times, while the Election Commission has already implemented changes, but they persist (with the rallies). This is the actual serial crime,” he reportedly said.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline