Use preventive detention on those who raise 1MDB issues, says Umno leader

According to a report, Puad said that the act of bringing up the 1MDB issue outside of Malaysia could sabotage the economy and ‘confuse the people’. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― The Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) should be applied against individuals “behind” the emergence of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) controversy abroad, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Puad said that the act of bringing up the 1MDB issue outside of Malaysia could sabotage the economy and “confuse the people”.

The 1MDB issue re-entered the spotlight recently after the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) filed additional lawsuits to seize assets allegedly linked to 1MDB funds.

Puad blamed the opposition for the issue, saying that 1MDB was the “lifeline” for the Opposition to “confuse the people” into changing the government.

“We look at the Opposition, they have had Bersih rallies for five times, while the Election Commission has already implemented changes, but they persist (with the rallies). This is the actual serial crime,” he reportedly said.