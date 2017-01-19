Use Malaysia-Indonesia’s good ties to address illegal entry issue, says envoy

TAWAU, Jan 19 — The good relations between Malaysia and Indonesia should be used by the people of both countries to address the movement of illegals issue, especially at Tawau, which is the main entry point for Indonesians from Kalimantan.

In making the call, the Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim said the procedure to enter Malaysia has been simplified, hence the issue of illegal entry should not be raised again.

“And I do not want the people of Indonesia wanting to come to Malaysia being duped by unscrupulous people just to make a quick profit,” he told reporters after visiting the Tawau CIQS ferry terminal here, in conjunction with his two-day visit to the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ended today.

He said the Malaysian government was also quite firm in ensuring that officers at the border give the best service to all, including the people of Indonesia.

“I hope that with the cooperation of the Indonesian Consulate in Tawau, this can help convey the correct information on ways to enter Malaysia to its nationalities,” he said.

Zahrain noted existing relations between Malaysia and Indonesia was “positive and good”.

He also said the Indonesian government was satisfied with the commitment of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) in maintaining public security including that of Indonesians who are in the waters of ESSZone.

“We were able to discuss with ESSCom yesterday and its success against armed criminals in Semporna, which received a positive response from Indonesia that acknowledges ESSCom’s assertiveness in handling security issues,” he said. — Bernama