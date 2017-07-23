Use chance to return for consensus with Felda, says Shahrir

Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said while the settlers want Felda to be more efficient, they must also cooperate with Felda. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad has urged the 17,679 settlers who had not sold their products to Felda and who had sued Felda to use opportunity given by the government to return and work together with Felda.

He said while the settlers want Felda to be more efficient and focus on its responsibility, at the same time they must be fair and have integrity in developing the institution as a big ‘family’.

“Therefore we encourage these settlers who make up 15 per cent of the total to return and cooperate with Felda within six months.

“Besides they will enjoy the six incentives that were announced today, as this will empower the institution when they return to sell their products to Felda,” he told reporters after the National Felda Settlers Day celebration here today.

Shahrir was commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s announcement that the settlers were given a chance to return and work together with Felda within six months beginning next month.

Najib said the settlers who returned to collaborate with Felda would be eligible to receive the six incentives that will begin in February 2018.

Shahrir said among the factors prompting the settlers act in that way because they were avoiding to pay their loans since the loan repayment would be deducted from their product sales value.

“We hope the offer will change their perception on Felda because they must be aware that their loans which were mostly for their subsistence were made based on their consent,” he said.

He said the 17,679 settlers’ subsistence loans were among the highest from the creditors under six schemes provided by Felda, which exceeded RM80,000 each.

“In Felda, there is no interest on the loans. The repayment amount will be deducted when the settlers sell their products to Felda… If they do not sell their product to Felda, how can their loans be reduced,” he said. — Bernama