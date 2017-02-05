Usain Bolt, Jack Ma to take centre stage at Global Transformation Forum 2017

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt and Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman Jack Ma will be among the speakers at the Global Transformation Forum (GTF) this year. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt and Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman Jack Ma will be among the speakers at the Global Transformation Forum (GTF) to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from March 22-23, 2017.

Organised by the Performance Management and Delivery Unit (PEMANDU), the GTF is the world’s only platform to share and discuss transformative actions and experiences at three distinct levels: governments, businesses and individuals.

PEMANDU Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Idris Jala said the increasingly borderless world demanded that change be effected to transform lives, societies, economies, and even in the pursuit of ‘happiness’.

“The components of transformation include an ever-increasing array of disciplines — from target-setting and hitting these targeted marks to the endless possibilities of innovation afforded by the sheer will to transform and succeed.

“These secrets will be shared by our guest speakers who have ‘been there and done that’,” he said in a statement today.

Themed “Driving Transformation”, the forum will also feature other notable speakers including Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, entrepreneur and author of ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ Chris Gardner, and winner of 13 Formula One Grand Prix races David Coulthard.

The last installment of GTF in 2015 featured speakers such as actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme and Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, six-time winner of FIFA’s ‘Best Referee of the Year’ Pierluigi Collina, and Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl, and attracted over 3,000 delegates from 76 countries. — Bernama