US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls on DPM

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang, August 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here today for talks as he wrapped up his two-day inaugural visit to Malaysia.

The meeting was held at the Parliament building.

Tillerson kicked off his visit to Malaysia yesterday with a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the evening, also at the Parliament building, soon after he flew in to the Subang air base on the outskirts of the federal capital.

Tillerson, who was appointed Secretary of State on Feb 1, is the first senior official of the Trump administration to visit Malaysia.

“The visit will provide the opportunity for both Malaysia and the United States to discuss and exchange views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest,” Wisma Putra said in a statement on Monday.

Malaysia and the United States enjoy excellent relations with substantial collaboration and cooperation in many areas.

For the period of January to May 2017, total bilateral trade grew 23.3 per cent to RM68.2 billion (US$15.4 billion) compared to RM55.3 billion (US$13.5 billion) during the corresponding period in 2016. — Bernama