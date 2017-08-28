US Navy: Remains of all 10 missing sailors found

The USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker Alnic MC in waters off the eastern side of Singapore on Aug 21. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, Aug 28 — US Navy and Marine Corps divers have recovered the remaining eight remains of USS John S McCain Sailors, announced the US Seventh Fleet today.

Two bodies were recovered last week.

The guided missile destroyer was involved in a collision with merchant vessel Alnic MC in waters east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore on Aug 21.

The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision, according to the US Navy in its website.

Meanwhile, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said recovery efforts on the vessel were ceased after the US Navy announced that all 10 missing crew had been recovered,.

Singapore had earlier coordinated a search and rescue operation with the United States, Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia which covered 5,524 sq km.

The operation involved more than 300 personnel from Singapore agencies including the MPA and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The Singapore-led operation was suspended at 9pm on Aug 24 after the US Navy announced its suspension of search and rescue efforts to focus on recovery on the vessel.

Singapore continued to support the US Navy in their search on the vessel at Changi Naval Base until all missing crew were accounted for.

“On behalf of all agencies involved in this search and rescue operation, MPA expresses our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased US Navy crew. We hope they will find the strength to overcome this difficult time,” said MPA chief executive Andrew Tan in a statement here. — Bernama