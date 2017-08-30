US Embassy releases video to commemorate Malaysian independence

File picture shows US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir posing for a picture with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at his office in Putrajaya January 27, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The United States Embassy here will release a video commemorating Malaysia’s independence and celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations with the country, at midnight.

The embassy in a statement here today said the video would be available via the embassy’s social media account; Twitter @usembassykl and Youtube ( www.youtube.com/usembassykl ) at midnight today, while for Facebook ( www.facebook.com/usembassykl/ ) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/usembassykl/) later in the day.

“We are proud to have embraced an independent Malaysia and today the ties between our two countries are as strong as ever and continue to deepen and expand,” said its Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdir.

The video, featuring Lakhdir and Malaysian members of the embassy community, was shot at Melaka’s Proclamation of Independence Memorial as well as the National Monument and Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama