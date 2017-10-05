US destroyer McCain leaves Singapore for Japan

File picture shows the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain approaching the aircraft carrier USS George Washington for a fuelng at sea in a December 5, 2010 handout photo courtesy of the US Navy. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Oct 5 — US destroyer John S McCain departed from the Singapore’s Changi Naval Base on Thursday for Yokosuka, Japan, after its collision with an oil tanker in August that killed 10 sailors on board, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement issued by the US 7th Fleet, McCain would head for Yokosuka, where the fleet is headquartered for further repair after it underwent temporary patch-up during its six-week stay in Changi.

Before the destroyer embarked on the trip, crew members, technicians and divers had conducted damage assessments and maintenance.

A patch was also installed over the damaged part of the hull.

McCain collided with the Liberian-registered oil tanker Alnic MC on Aug 21. Some 10 sailors missing were later pronounced dead. — Bernama