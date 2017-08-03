US-based comedian James Corden mocks Malaysia’s ‘Despacito’ ban (VIDEO)

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak announced last month that state broadcaster RTM would cease broadcasting 'Despacito' on all its radio and television stations. — Screen capture via YouTubeKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Malaysian government’s ban of global hit song Despacito for obscenity has appeared on British comic James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

“They could be right. I’ve heard this song 2,000 times; I still have no idea what it’s about,” Corden said on his talk show.

“But this is the big difference between the US and Malaysia. In Malaysia, the government bans obscene content. Here, the president tweets it. On the bright side, it’s now possible to go an entire day without hearing Despacito; you just have to move to Malaysia,” added Corden, who is now based in Los Angeles.

After Parti Amanah Negara women’s wing complained about the Spanish-language song’s purportedly obscene lyrics, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak announced last month that state broadcaster RTM would cease broadcasting Despacito on all its radio and television stations.

The track by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee, with a remix featuring Justin Bieber, became last month the most streamed song of all time with over 4.6 billion streams globally, according to Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

Despacito — which is translated as ‘Slowly’ — features lyrics like “I want to undress you in kisses slowly” and “Let me trespass your danger zones”.