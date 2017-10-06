UPSR leak: Teacher’s bid to set aside court order dismissed

A primary school teacher today failed in his bid to set aside a Court of Appeal decision ordering him to enter his defence on five charges of unauthorised possession of images of classified public examination papers in his mobile phone. — Picture by Hari AnggaraPUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — A primary school teacher today failed in his bid to set aside a Court of Appeal decision ordering him to enter his defence on five charges of unauthorised possession of images of classified public examination papers in his mobile phone.

Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat chairing a three-man panel which also comprised Datuk Kamardin Hashim and Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, held that Subbarau @ Kamalanathan’s application did not meet the court’s threshold requirement for a review.

Following the panel’s decision, Subbarau, 37, will have to enter his defence at the Sessions Court in Seremban on October 13, this year.

“It is still open for parties at the conclusion of the trial, to ventilate the grounds which has not been expressly decided by the court of appeal earlier panel,” Tengku Maimum said, adding that in that way, Subbarau would not be prejudiced.

On May 25, this year, the appellate court in a 2-1 majority decision ordered Subbarau to enter his defence on five counts of unauthorised possession of Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination papers in 2014.

He allegedly had in his possession, the Mathematics 035/1, Mathematics 015/1, Tamil language-Comprehension 036 and Tamil language-Writing 037 and Science 081 papers in his smartphone at a house in Taman Bukit Galena, Seremban, Negri Sembilan on September 8 and September 16, 2014.

On April 16, 2015, the sessions court acquitted him of the charges. The prosecution appealed against the decision, which the high court upheld on September 5, last year.

The prosecution resorted to the appellate court which on May 25, this year, reversed the ruling and ordered the accused to enter his defence.

Subbarau’s counsel Gobind Singh Deo argued that the decision made by the earlier panel could not sustain as the court had not considered his client’s submissions in full on issues supporting his acquittal, resulting in a miscarriage of justice.

Gobind said the earlier appellate court panel only dealt with one issue.

However, deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin countered saying that the appellate court judges did consider the defence’s submission and the issues it raised although the panel did not expressly mention these in their judgement.

He said there was no special circumstances to allow Subbarau’s review application as the decision by the earlier appellate court was not a final order since the defence could bring up the issues during trial at the defence stage. — Bernama