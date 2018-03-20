Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Uprooted tree causes 5km-long traffic jam near Angkasapuri

Tuesday March 20, 2018
10:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russian scientist says helped create poison in UK spy rowRussian scientist says helped create poison in UK spy row

FBI probe after Jalur Gemilang mistaken for IS-defaced US flagFBI probe after Jalur Gemilang mistaken for IS-defaced US flag

EU digs in over UK banks’ post-Brexit access, rejects UK bidEU digs in over UK banks’ post-Brexit access, rejects UK bid

The Edit: Ringo Starr receives long-overdue knighthoodThe Edit: Ringo Starr receives long-overdue knighthood

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Two vehicles parked near the main entrance of Angkasapuri in Jalan Pantai Dalam here, were hit by an uprooted tree following a heavy storm in the capital today.

However, no casualties were reported in the 5.30pm incident.

A spokesperson from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department when contacted said they received an emergency call at 5.35pm before six firefighters from the Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene.

“A tree became uprooted and fell on a Proton Saga car and a taxi,” he said.

The debris from the fallen tree also blocked one of the three lanes on the main road to the city that causing a five-kilometre traffic snarl. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram