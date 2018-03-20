Uprooted tree causes 5km-long traffic jam near Angkasapuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Two vehicles parked near the main entrance of Angkasapuri in Jalan Pantai Dalam here, were hit by an uprooted tree following a heavy storm in the capital today.

However, no casualties were reported in the 5.30pm incident.

A spokesperson from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department when contacted said they received an emergency call at 5.35pm before six firefighters from the Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene.

“A tree became uprooted and fell on a Proton Saga car and a taxi,” he said.

The debris from the fallen tree also blocked one of the three lanes on the main road to the city that causing a five-kilometre traffic snarl. — Bernama