UPP Youth supports move for party members to rejoin SUPP, says chief

UPP Youth head Johnical Rayong Nyipa (seated, centre) at a press conference after chairing the Youth's central committee meeting, March 17, 2018. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 17 ― The Youth wing of the state pro-Barisan Nasional United People's Party (UPP) will support whatever decision is made for the party's members to rejoin Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP), its head Johnical Rayong Nyipa said today.

He said the support is for the sake of political stability in Sarawak and the state Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Therefore, whatever decision is made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, we will fully support,” he told reporters after chairing the wing's central committee meeting here.

Rayong, who is also the state lawmaker for Engkilili, said he does not want to comment if there are doubts among the party members on repeated calls by Abang Johari and SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian for them to rejoin their original party.

“To me, personally, it is a good idea (for UPP members to rejoin SUPP) for the sake of political stability,” he said, asserting that in politics, nothing is impossible.

He said the top leaders of SUPP and its breakaway UPP are in the process of discussions on the return of UPP members to their original party.

UPP was formed by state International Trade and e-Commerce Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and his supporters after they left SUPP in 2014 following a leadership crisis.

Although UPP is not a state BN component party, Wong and his deputy Datuk Dr Jerip Susil are retained in the Sarawak State Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Rayong pledged the Youth wing's support for all the BN's candidates contesting in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

“We will ensure every BN's candidate to fully receive our undivided support, whether they are fielded by SUPP, Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu, Parti Rakyat Sarawak and Progressive Democratic Party,” he said.

He said UPP has submitted its list of candidates to the BN's leadership to contest in Sibu and Lanang.