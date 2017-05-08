‘Upin & Ipin’ creator denies sacking comics legend Ujang as magazine adviser

Local cartoonist Ibrahim Anon, better known as Ujang, was sacked as adviser of the ‘Upin & Ipin’ comics magazine. — Picture via Facebook/ Ibrahim Ujang AnonKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Les’ Copaque Production, the creator of popular cartoon show Upin & Ipin has denied its involvement in the shock sacking of well-known cartoonist Ibrahim Anon as adviser of that series’ comics magazine.

Its owner and managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi said that instead the talent popularly known as Ujang was fired in the space of 24 hours by the magazine’s publisher Nyla Sdn Bhd, a licensee of Upin & Ipin.

Burhanuddin said he was not even aware that Ujang was appointed adviser, and suggested that the latter may have been fired by Nyla’s owner Tunku Maziah Tunku Mukhtar for failing in his role as adviser, which had resulted in falling sales.

“Since two months ago, the content of Upin & Ipin veers off the track, we find that not only are they not relevant to kids, but there are also cooking content inside,” Burhanuddin was quoted saying by Malaysiakini, referring to the comics magazine.

“As comics publisher, she should suggest how to increase sales. But when she went away and returned, she said the adviser told her to change nothing,” he added, referring to Tunku Maziah.

“We did not direct her [to fire], but if he cannot advise, then no need to be an adviser. That is why she went away and sack Ujang in 24 hours.”

Ujang was an influential figure in the local comics industry, making his name with now defunct satire comics magazine Gila-Gila, and later spiritual successors Ujang and Lanun. He was also instrumental in Usop Sontorian, among the country’s earliest animation series.

In a Facebook post last Friday, Ujang said a fledgling company had asked him for advice in comics publishing. Despite his reluctance with the industry, Ujang said he agreed to take up the post of adviser for the wage of RM2,000 a month, until he was suddenly sacked last week through a text message.

Yesterday, Ujang posted that Tengku Maziah had claimed that his firing was under the direction of Les’ Copaque as licensor.

However, Burhanuddin told Malaysiakini that he disagreed with Ujang’s drastic sacking, and is now concerned that the negative publicity may affect the brand.

“Ujang has brought up the issue on social media to get the public’s sympathy, and Les Copaque gets the bad name, we are victims of situation,” Burhanuddin said.

Tengku Maziah herself and Nyla have yet to respond publicly to the situation.