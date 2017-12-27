Update guidelines on student punishments, NUTP urges Education Ministry

Tan wants the latest circular or guideline to explain clearly the types of punishment allowed. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has urged the Education Ministry to issue a new circular on the permitted punishment methods for students which are compatible with the challenges faced by teachers today.

NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said a review of the Professional Circular No. 8 which provides information to teachers on the types of punishment which cannot be inflicted on students who commit offences not included in the Education Regulations such as loitering and being noisy in class was necessary.

“The last circular was issued in 1983, there are new regulations about punishments which have been improvised from time to time, but it is better if there is a complete and latest guide issued.

“Not just on the punishments which are not allowed, but on those allowed, so that teachers can discipline students without feeling as though their hands are tied,” he told Bernama.

Tan wants the latest circular or guideline to explain clearly the types of punishment allowed so that there would not be any misunderstanding among parents who will blame the disciplinary teachers.

He also suggested that disciplinary teachers be appointed in every school with special appointment letters, even though the Professional Circular No. 10/2001 had stated that all teachers were disciplinary teachers.

“Even though it is just an appointment letter, it provides teachers with the authority and will help them if they face trouble after meting out punishment on students who commit offences,” he said. — Bernama