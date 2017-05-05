Up to Najib to decide whether Pandikar should stand in Kota Belud, says Rahman Dahlan

Rahman Dahlan was commenting on the statement by Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia who expressed an interest to contest for either state or parliamentary seats in Kota Belud. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA BELUD, May 5 — Anyone can offer themselves as candidates for the state and parliamentary seats in Kota Belud in the coming general election, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

However, he said the state and parliamentary seats in Kota Belud were very limited compared to the number of capable leaders available.

“In Kota Belud, we have a problem. We have many leaders but not a lot of seats. We have Datuk Seri Salleh (Said Keruak), me myself, Datuk Musbah Jamli, Tan Sri Pandikar (Amin Mulia) and many others.

“But following the tradition of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), we leave it to the discretion of the prime minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) and Sabah chief minister as Sabah Umno Liaison chairman to determine the candidates,” he told reporters here today.

He was commenting on the statement by Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia who openly expressed readiness to make a political comeback and also expressed an interest to contest for either state or parliamentary seats in Kota Belud.

According to Abdul Rahman, Umno and BN leaders had certain criteria in considering a person as a candidate including the individual’s ability as well as his or her track record.

“I’m open minded. Anybody can express (their desire to be a candidate). But as Tan Sri (Pandikar) has said so, we leave it to the prime minister and Sabah chief minister to decide,” he said. — Bernama