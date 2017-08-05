Unwise to appoint Rusdi Kirana as Indonesian ambassador, Wisma Putra told

Wisma Putra should have not agreed to Rusdi Kirana’s appointment as Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Wisma Putra should have not agreed to Rusdi Kirana’s appointment as Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia as there are concerns over his ability to carry out his duties professionally, the Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance said today.



Its president Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas was quoted by NST Online as saying that this was an unwise move as Rusdi is a key stakeholder in both Lion Air and Malindo Air.



“The diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia is of paramount importance and it cannot be disturbed by any business or personal interest.



“This is a situation that threatens bilateral ties between the two governments. Diplomatic relations override business interests,” he reportedly said.



Rusdi’s appointment, Megat claimed, could bring Malindo Air to a favourable position in which the airline would continue its operations in both Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.



“Once again, Malaysia Airlines will be a victim of this situation,” he added.



It was previously reported that Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is under pressure to consider relocating Malindo Air to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) to help ease congestion at KLIA.



This comes amid complaints about long queues at the Customs and Immigration checkpoints.



Tourism Malaysia chairman Datuk Dr Siew Ka Wei has said the board is working with the Immigration Department and MAHB to address and resolve the issue.

