Unusual horsepower on highway

Rafizi and a passer-by petting the escaped horse. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department KLANG, Sept 9 — Drivers commuting early morning yesterday were amused to see a horse strolling through traffic on the highway behind the Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre.

It was quite a sight, with motorists driving past slowly to gaze at the unusual commuter as firemen trailed the animal.

Now, who let the horse out? No one.

The animal managed to shake off its leash before wandering off from a Hindu temple 2km away and onto the highway an hour before firemen were alerted.

The owner realised later that his animal had broken loose and began searching for it, but was informed that firemen had taken the horse to the fire and rescue station.

Kota Raja fire and rescue station operations chief Rafizi Taib said the department was alerted around 6am and took 40 minutes with four other firemen to lead the tamed horse off the highway as onlookers watched.

“We received the call from some people who noticed the horse on the highway.

“It was around the time people were going to work. There were more than 10 cars that passed at the time. Although there was no congestion, traffic was slow as people slowed their vehicles to stare.

“The horse wanted to run after it saw us, so we followed it slowly using the firetruck before slowly approaching it.

“We managed to attach a rope to the collar and calmly led it off the highway. The owner was nowhere in sight, so we brought the horse to the station,” he said.

Rafizi said the owner came at 8am to pick up the horse.

“He said the horse was used for a religious service in the morning at a Hindu temple,” he said.

It is not known if the horse was privately owned or belonged to the temple.

Checks at three temples in the area found no horses around. People there also said they had not seen a horse there before.