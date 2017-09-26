‘Unprecedented’ to claim Shariah violation over academic talk, IRF says

IRF founder Ahmad Farouk Musa (pic) pointed out that Mustafa Akyol did not preach at a mosque, but had only spoken at the Royal Selangor Golf Club and a hotel. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Muslim group Islamic Renaissance Front (IRF) claimed today that the religious authorities accusing Turkish author Mustafa Akyol of teaching without official credentials was the first time a foreigner faced action over an intellectual talk.

IRF founder Ahmad Farouk Musa — who had organised a few discussions and public lectures in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend featuring the Turkish writer who published a book in 2011 arguing for Islamic liberalism — pointed out that Akyol did not preach at a mosque, but had only spoken at the Royal Selangor Golf Club and a hotel.

“This was unprecedented,” Farouk told Malay Mail Online.

“Nobody requires [a] permit,” he added. “Akyol was just giving an intellectual talk”.

Akyol is currently under detention at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after immigration authorities prevented him from boarding a flight last night to Istanbul.

Farouk said he was scheduled to face questioning by the Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Department tomorrow for allegedly abetting Akyol’s purported offence of “religious teaching without ‘tauliah’ (official credentials)”.

Section 11 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 states that “any person who teaches or professes to teach any matter relating to the religion of Islam without a tauliah” shall be guilty of an offence and upon conviction, faces a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or imprisonment for not more than three years, or both.

The prohibition does not apply to “any person who teaches or professes to teach any matter relating to the religion of Islam in his own residence to members of his own household only”.

In the Federal Territories, “tauliah” is granted by the religious teaching supervisory committee appointed by the Federal Territories Islamic Council.

In a similar case involving a Malaysian, the Klang Lower Shariah Court fined Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad last January RM2,900 for teaching Islam without credentials over a 2011 talk he gave at a surau in Kapar.

The Parti Amanah Negara lawmaker was accused of violating Section 119(1) of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (Selangor) Enactment 2003, a provision that also prohibits the teaching of Islam “or any aspect of the religion of Islam” without credentials.

Khalid sought to challenge the constitutionality of Section 119(1), but the Federal Court denied him leave last April on grounds of a lack of merit.