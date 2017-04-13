Unity govt post-GE14? That’s just ‘reverse psycho’, says PAS info chief

Nasrudin Hassan says it is impossible for PAS and Umno to unite as the next federal government after the elections. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― PAS’ Nasrudin Hassan is tickled pink that anyone would believe his party and Umno could set aside their age-old political enmity and unite as the next federal government after the 14th general elections.

The information chief said he was amazed that critics had fell for an allegedly tongue-in-cheek Facebook post by Perak PAS chief Razman Zakaria rooting for his Islamist party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as the prime minister-designate of the purported Gagasan Sejahtera unity government.

“Ya lah! Where is the logic for Umno to give 80 seats to PAS? PAS will fight Umno for all those seats,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Gagasan Sejahtera is also the name of the political coalition comprising PAS and Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia launched last August.

Nasrudin pointed out that Razman’s Facebook post on the issue yesterday was clearly “sarcasm” aimed to mock its political rivals, including those within the opposition Pakatan Harapan pact who have taken swipes at PAS over its close-ties with the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s lynchpin party in recent months.

He explained that the post was simply a “reverse psycho” ― short for reverse psychology ― tactic to throw PAS critics off its tail.

He claimed that Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli was among those who seemed to have “bought into the trap” by urging the PAS central leadership to come clean on whether it intended to partner Umno in the next general elections.

“This Rafizi is another one. I thought he is a strategist, but it seems he is out of service,” Nasrudin said, accusing the PKR vice-president of being gullible.

Razman’s Facebook post caused a stir on social media with his prediction that PAS would win 80 out of the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat at the next general elections due to be called by June next year.

He also claimed Umno would take 40 and another 45 would be from Sabah and Sarawak, which are widely seen as vote “fixed deposits” for the BN.

With their combined 165 seats topping the 133 won by the 13-member BN in Election 2013, the new PAS-Umno pact would then join forces to form a “Kerajaan Melayu Islam Nusantara” to safeguard Malay Muslim interests in the region.

In the 13th general elections, PAS won only 21 seats. Of BN’s 133 seat win then, 47 were in Sabah and Sarawak. Umno does not have a presence in Sarawak, and PAS did not win any parliamentary seats in east Malaysia.