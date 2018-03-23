UniSZA lecturer dies in Oman

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 22 — A lecturer with the Faculty of Islamic Studies and Contemporary (FKI), Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Shahril Othman died at the Oman International Airport, this afternoon (Malaysian time was not stated).

Shahril, who was also the Director of Residential Colleges Office (PKK) Unisza died of a heart attack while waiting for a flight home to Malaysia after concluding research work in Saudi Arabia with two other lecturers.

UniSZA said in a statement that Shahril had served with UniSZA for 10 years from 2008 and leaves behind four children.

“Shahril’s remains were still in Oman and was in the process of being sent back to Malaysia.

“All staff members of UniSZA expressed their condolences to all his family members,” the statement added. — Bernama