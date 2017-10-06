Union says won’t protect coach accused of rape

Shahidan said Asum will wait for police investigations into the alleged rape to be completed. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKANGAR, Oct 6 — The Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum) will not protect anyone who is involved in the case of a national swimming coach accused of raping a diver recently, says Asum president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said Asum had handed the case over to the National Sports Council (MSN) to determine the fate of the coach who allegedly raped an athlete training under him.

“We will also wait for police investigations on the alleged rape incident,” Shahidan told reporters after presenting appointment letters as Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CDERT) affiliate officers to 37 members of National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) here last night.

Shahidan who is also minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said Asum would give its full cooperation to MSN and the National Sports Institute to resolve the case.

He said Asum would be holding a special meeting to discuss the matter tomorrow. — Bernama