UniKL will not recognise UEC for admission, says Ismail Sabri

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri denied that UniKL would accept the UEC certificate. — Picture by K.E. OoiBERA, Jan 22 — Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) has no plans to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) for admission to the varsity, said Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was because the certificate was not in tandem with the national education philosophy, which required passing in Bahasa Melayu and History for students to further studies at government institutions of higher learning.

He said despite UniKL’s status as a private institution of higher learning (IPTS), the varsity was now wholly-owned by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) which still upheld the national education philosophy.

“Although the Higher Education Ministry has allowed IPTS to take in students based on (their) UEC results since 2004, that doesn’t mean we (UniKL) must adhere...We have a choice...We will not take in students based on the certificate,” he said.

Ismail Sabri was speaking to reporters after attending a ‘Jalinan Rakyat’ programme organised by Bera UMNO’s Wanita wing here today.

He was commenting on the statement by MARA chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa yesterday saying that UniKL recognised the UEC for admission to the varsity.

However, Ismail Sabri said non-Malays and foreigners could enter the varsity based on qualifications recognised by the government such as the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) certificates or their equivalent such as A Level in lieu of the STPM.

The UEC is a standardised examination for Chinese independent high school students organised by Dong Zong, the United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia (UCSCAM), since 1975. — Bernama