Unemployed senior citizen fined for mischief

PETALING JAYA, April — An unemployed senior citizen who smashed the windscreen of a car belonging to a friend of his younger sibling was fined RM2,000, in default two months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh meted out the fine on Azman Keh Abdullah, 62, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with smashing the car belonging to Hong Seong Fook, 81, causing losses of RM800, in front of a house at Jalan 21/28 here at 4 am last April 6.

The offence, under Section 427 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Azman Keh was also fined RM300, in default seven days’ jail, for failing to produce his identity card when requested by the authority at a restaurant at Jalan 21/19 here at 1.30pm last April 11.

He failed to pay the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee prosecuted. — Bernama