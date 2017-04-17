Last updated Monday, April 17, 2017 9:02 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Unemployed senior citizen fined for mischief

Monday April 17, 2017
04:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontlineThe Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontline

The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?

The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?

What you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarketWhat you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarket

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PETALING JAYA, April — An unemployed senior citizen who smashed the windscreen of a car belonging to a friend of his younger sibling was fined RM2,000, in default two months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh meted out the fine on Azman Keh Abdullah, 62, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with smashing the car belonging to Hong Seong Fook, 81, causing losses of RM800, in front of a house at Jalan 21/28 here at 4 am last April 6.

The offence, under Section 427 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment for up to five years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Azman Keh was also fined RM300, in default seven days’ jail, for failing to produce his identity card when requested by the authority at a restaurant at Jalan 21/19 here at 1.30pm last April 11.

He failed to pay the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee prosecuted. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline