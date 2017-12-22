Unemployed man jailed for stealing ‘Nutella’ spread at supermarket

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — An unemployed man was today sentenced to 14 days jail and fined RM500, in default three months jail, for stealing four bottles of ‘Nutella’ chocolate spread, worth RM111.96 at a supermarket.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali handed out the sentence on Mohd Azmi Mohamed Eid, 32, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mohd Azmi was charged with committing the offence at the Ampang Tesco Supermarket here at 2.50 pm last Dec 20.

He failed to pay the fine and would serve three months and 14 days in jail, effective today.

In mitigation, Mohd Azmi, who was unrepresented, said he had a family to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted. — Bernama