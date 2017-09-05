Unemployed man jailed for house breaking

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — An unemployed man was sentenced to two years’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for breaking into a house two years ago.

Magistrate Datin Fadzlin Suraya Mohd Suah handed down the sentence on Luqman Lee Abdullah, 37, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with breaking into an auditor, Nur Hidayah Razak’s house at Section 17 here at 6.30pm on Jan 19, 2015 and stole a motorcycle, a laptop and four external hard disks.

Luqman Lee was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last Aug 28.

Deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy prosecuted, while Luqman Lee was unrepresented. — Bernama