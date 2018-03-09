Unemployed man gets 10 years for attempted murder of infant son

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Sessions Court here today sentence a jobless man to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of his four-month-old son by slamming him onto the floor which causing him to fall into a coma.

Judge Zaman Mohd Noor passed the sentence on Mohd Amri Ismail, 29, who is a homeless, after he changed his plea to guilty at the first day of the trial today.

The court ordered him to serve the sentence concurrently from the date of arrest on November 5, 2017.

Before passing the sentence, Zaman asked the accused: “Do you realise that your action will cause your son to die”?

Mohd Amri, clad in blue T-shirt and jeans, casually replied: “I’m aware”.

Mohd Amri was charged with the attempted murder of his son by slamming him onto the floor which caused him to suffer intracranial bleeding.

The offence was committed at a rented room in Jalan Lorong Haji Taib 1, Chow Kit, here at 7.30 pm on November 4, 2017.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, upon conviction.

Earlier, Mohd Amri who was unrepresented, appealed for a light sentence, saying he regretted his action.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amira Sariaty Zainal asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence, taking into account that the offence was serious and it involved the accused own child.

According to the facts of the case, a complainant who was a doctor received a patient, a four-month-old baby brought by his adopted mother who claimed that the baby suffered a fall but a CT scan on the baby showed that he suffered from an intracranial bleeding and fell into a coma.

The doctor lodged a police report for suspecting the baby had been abused.

The police investigations found that the accused had been taking care of the baby in the absence of his adopted mother. — Bernama