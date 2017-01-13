Unemployed man fined RM100 for insulting policeman

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — An unemployed man was slapped with the maximum fine of RM100, in default 10 days’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for hurling obscene words and insulting a policeman on duty.

Magistrate Nur A’Minahtul Mardiah Md Nor meted out the fine on S. Pativen, 22, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He paid the fine.

Pativen was charged with using indecent, threatening and abusive words at Corporal Mohamad Azam Mid with intention to provoke a breach of the peace at the roadside of Jalan Yaakob Latif in Cheras here at about 1.15pm last Jan 9.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, provides a fine of up to RM100, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin, while Pativen was unrepresented. — Bernama