Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 5:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Unemployed man fined RM100 for insulting policeman

Friday January 13, 2017
04:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Keanu Reeves battles assassins in ‘John Wick’ sequelThe Edit: Keanu Reeves battles assassins in ‘John Wick’ sequel

The Edit: Joe Jonas strips off for Guess underwear campaignThe Edit: Joe Jonas strips off for Guess underwear campaign

ProjekMMO: Empat hari tiada air, Jamal bertuala ke SUKProjekMMO: Empat hari tiada air, Jamal bertuala ke SUK

New Sarawak chief minister to be appointed todayNew Sarawak chief minister to be appointed today

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — An unemployed man was slapped with the maximum fine of RM100, in default 10 days’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for hurling obscene words and insulting a policeman on duty.

Magistrate Nur A’Minahtul Mardiah Md Nor meted out the fine on S. Pativen, 22, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He paid the fine.

Pativen was charged with using indecent, threatening and abusive words at Corporal Mohamad Azam Mid with intention to provoke a breach of the peace at the roadside of Jalan Yaakob Latif in Cheras here at about 1.15pm last Jan 9.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, provides a fine of up to RM100, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin, while Pativen was unrepresented. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline