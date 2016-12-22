Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Unemployed man charged with soliciting support for IS

Thursday December 22, 2016
02:16 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting support for Islamic State (IS) and possessing materials related to the militant group in the High Court, here today.

Roshelmyzan Husain,31, made the plea after the two charges were read against him before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah, who subsequently set January 9 for mention of the case.

He allegedly solicited support for IS through a telegram at Lot 1616, Telok Kapas, Rantau Panjang, Klang between March 25 and June 29 .

The charge under Section 130 A(1)(a)of the Penal Code carry the life jail sentence or a maximum 30 years’ jail or a fine, and forfeiture of properties used to commit the offence.

The second charge was for possessing materials related to IS in Meeting Room, Level 1, Bangunan Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd, Nuri Refinery, Lot 27, PT  234 Lebuh Sultan Mohamed 1, PKNS Phase II Industrial Zone, Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Port Klang, at 2.10 pm on June 29.

If convicted, the accused is punishable under Section 130 JB (1)(a) of Penal Code which provides a maximum jail sentence of seven years or fine and forfeiture of properties used to commit the offence.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfaida Mohd Rashidee and Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor while the accused was represented by counsel Syahredzan Johan. — Bernama

