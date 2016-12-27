Unemployed jailed 15 months for assaulting wife

PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — An unemployed man who beat his wife and injured her left shoulder was sentenced to 15 months jail by the Magistrate Court here today.

Magistrate Zaki Asyraf Zubir meted out the sentence on Salaton Nizam Md Isa, 37, after he pleaded guilty to causing injuries to Norhayati Mohd Nor, 33, at their residence Block B10-08-10, Desa Mentari 2, Jalan PJS 15/6, here at 4pm on Aug 31.

The court also ordered Salaton Nizam to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest on Sept 15.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both and was sentenced under Section 326A of the same code which provides for a jail sentence two times the original sentence under Section 323.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik sought a heavier punishment as the offence involved his wife and as a lesson to the accused and the members of the public.

“Cases of domestic violence will persist if they were left unchecked and he should not resort to violence to resolve domestic problems,” she said.

The accused who was not represented appealed for a lighter sentence as he had three school-going children. — Bernama