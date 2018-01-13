Undersea tunnel: MACC visits locations in Penang, KL

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the agency would investigate the case from all angles fairly. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today visited a number of locations in Penang and Kuala Lumpur to obtain documents related to the Penang undersea tunnel mega project for its investigation into alleged power abuse and misappropriation.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said when contacted that the agency had also recorded the statements of 11 witnesses and would investigate the case from all angles fairly.

He declined to say whether the investigation team had uncovered new evidence.

“Allow us to conduct a thorough investigation and ascertain whether there was any element of corruption and abuse of power as alleged,” he said.

According to an MACC source, the investigation was zeroing in on the tender process and appointment of the company to carry out the feasibility study for the project.

The 7.2-kilometre undersea tunnel project connecting Gurney Drive on Penang island and Bagan Ajam on the mainland, and three main routes, was awarded to Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, which comprises a number of companies. — Bernama