Underprivileged senior citizens thankful for free cataract surgery

Lee and Chong meet with some of the patients who underwent cataract surgery at Pantai Hospital Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 6 — Twelve underprivileged senior citizens were thankful after they received a free cataract surgery at the Pantai Hospital Ipoh here recently.

The patients, aged between 53 and 80 and picked from around the state, underwent the free surgery sponsorship by the Khazanah Integrated Health Holdings Fund under Parkway Pantai’s Life Renewed programme.

For 77-year-old Teng Ah Sam from Kampar, he thought he would not be able to see again after his eyesight slowly started to fade four years ago.

“I was having difficulties in seeing things and since I’m old I did not bother about it as I thought it was a just a minor problem.

“But later, about 90 per cent of my eyesight became blurred.

“My son got to know about the free cataract surgery through the Lions Club of Kampar and after the surgery on Sept 4 my eyesight is better now,” Teng said.

Another fortunate recipient, Choy Kim, 61, from Malim Nawar said that she was grateful for the sponsorship.

“I showed symptoms of poor eyesight two years ago and had difficulties in doing house work.

“I don’t have any savings to pay for surgery and I’m thankful to the hospital for the free surgery. It means a lot to me,” she said.

Pantai Hospital Ipoh chief executive officer Chong Siet Fong said the sponsorship under the programme was not only for cataract surgery but also for other cases such as coronary artery bypass graft, orthopaedic conditions and mastectomy.

“For this year alone, we have 47 beneficiaries from the programme and about RM600,000 has been set aside until the end of the year to help underprivileged seniors,” she said.

Deputy Finance Minister Lee Chee Leong, who visited the patients, applauded the hospital for helping those in need.

“The patients appreciate what the hospital has done for them and I personally thank the hospital for their kind gesture.

“Programmes such as this encourage other entities to do the same and will help towards promoting a loving and caring society in our country,” he said.