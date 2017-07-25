Under proposed law, hidden charges may land traders in jail

A shopper picking her fresh produce from a supermarket. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Traders will be fined or even jailed if they hide charges and fail to include tax in their display of goods' prices under proposed law changes.

In the proposed change to the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 through insertion of Section 10B, it will be an offence for anyone to display prices for goods or charges for services without including “all government taxes, duties and charges” in the price.

This is unless approval has been first obtained under Section 9(7) of the Goods and Services Tax for exemption to include tax in the price and to instead display the price with the words “Price payable is exclusive of GST”.

Under the same Section 10B, it will also be an offence if anyone fails to include “all other charges” in the display, advertisement, publication or quotation of the price.

In the explanatory note of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Amendment) Bill, it said the proposed Section 10B was intended to “promote transparency” in the display of prices or charges.

“This is to overcome the display of prices or charges that are subject to multiple additional charges, resulting in higher final prices or charges to be paid by consumers,” it said.

The Bill also seeks to introduce Section 10C to empower the Price Controller to direct any goods or services supplier to provide “true, accurate and complete” documents or information on the prices or charges they impose.

“Prices and charges collected and analyzed will help the government to monitor prices of goods and charges for services in the market,” the Bill's explanatory note said when explaining Section 10C would enable the government to get the price data for analysis.

Anyone who breaches the proposed Sections 10B and 10C will be liable under the Act's Section 57 to a maximum RM100,000 fine, according to the explanatory note.

If they commit the same offence for the second time and more, companies will be fined a maximum RM250,000 and a maximum RM50,000 fine or maximum two-year jail term or both fine and jail; while individuals will be fined a maximum RM100,000 fine or maximum five-year jail term or both fine and jail for second and subsequent offences.

This Bill is brought by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism.

The Bill is one of seven Bills tabled today in Parliament for first reading and is expected to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat meeting that will run until August 10.

There are already seven other Bills listed for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat's Order Paper today.