Uncontrolled influx of foreign workers keeping Malaysians from sleep, study shows

Ipsos Malaysia managing director Katherine Davis stressed that although public perception can become a reality, it currently does not reflect the reality found in statistics and numbers. — Pictures by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― A study conducted by an independent global market research and opinion firm has found that the majority of Malaysians are most troubled by what they perceive as lax immigration control on foreign workers.

In its inaugural study titled “What Worries Malaysia”, Paris-based Ipsos also found that government and corporate conduct on governance came a close second while unemployment is the third greatest worry keeping Malaysians from awake at night.

The firm conducted the poll in tandem with its 26-country “What Worries the World” global study and surveyed over 2,000 Malaysians on their current concerns regarding the nation.

The Malaysian study uncovered that Malay households with incomes below RM3,000 and those in rural areas were the most worried about the perception of uncontrolled immigration of foreign workers.

“Looking into the data, there seems to be a correlation between the concern on immigration control (foreign workers) and unemployment. Ipsos past researches have shown that when unemployment rate goes up, the concern on uncontrolled immigration tends to rise as well.

“Thus, it is likely that if the unemployment rate goes beyond 4 per cent, the worry on uncontrolled immigration (foreign workers) in Malaysia will intensify considerably,” said the report.

However, Ipsos Malaysia managing director Katherine Davis stressed that although public perception can become a reality, it currently does not reflect the reality found in statistics and numbers.

According to Home Ministry statistics, there are roughly 1.9 million documented foreign workers in the country who make up about 14 to 15 per cent of the local workforce. The ministry did not have current data on illegal foreign workers.

“The benchmark set by the ministry is that the foreign worker ratio cannot be more than 15 per cent of the total workforce. However, the foreign workers are not distributed equally throughout the states.

“If you look at the distribution (of foreign workers), there are states that have breached the 15 per cent benchmark, even though nationally it has not breached the 15 per cent benchmark,” said Davis adding that the households in these “breached states” are the most concerned about immigration control.

However, unlike more developed homogenous economies such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe and the United States, Ipsos loyalty and public affairs director Arun Menon said the worry in Malaysia is not xenophobic or racist in nature but stems from concern for their rice bowls.

“One of the main concerns in Australia, US, UK and Europe is a more social concern, fear of their culture changing and it’s a xenophobic impact. In Malaysia it’s an economic impact, without social implications and it is impacting on lower income families.

“Unlike more homogenous countries we see diversity everyday and we are not challenged by it,” he said during a news conference here today.

The study also found that although the fear of unemployment goes across the board, the ones who are truly affected by it are households earning less than RM1,000, single Malay females and the youths from Generation Z (15 to 24 year olds).

“Unemployment rate in Malaysia is very low. At 3.5 per cent, other countries would say there is no unemployment at all. However, the rate of unemployment among Malaysian youths is quite high.

“There is a disconnect between their qualifications and aspirations with what is offered on the job market. There is no point in creating jobs that doesn't meet the needs and requirements of young Malaysians,” said Davis.