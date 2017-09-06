‘Unconstitutional’ for MACC to take ‘legal action’ against Guan Eng, MP claims

N. Surendran said that defamation actions are available to persons but not to public-funded bodies such as the MACC, adding that this is to ensure these institutions are transparent and accountable. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Opposition lawmaker N. Surendran asserted today that the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) would be acting against the Federal Constitution if it were to proceed with its planned “legal action’ against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The Padang Serai MP said that defamation actions are available to persons but not to public-funded bodies such as the MACC, adding that this is to ensure these institutions are transparent and accountable.

“Even though, in their statement the MACC says it respects the right of any quarter to criticise it, their action in this case, from a constitutional standpoint, is to effectively prohibit such criticism.

“The law on this point is quite clear. It is unconstitutional for the State or public bodies to prohibit criticism of their actions; doing so would be in breach of Article 10 of the Constitution,” he said in a statement.

Article 10 of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to free speech, assembly and association, subject to certain laws and restrictions that may be imposed by Parliament.

Surendran who is also PKR vice-president then urged the MACC to reverse its decision to take legal action against Lim.

The MACC announced yesterday that it would take legal action against Lim for refusing to apologise for saying the anti-graft body had made an “illegal arrest” of Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh on August 11.

The commission gave Lim 48 hours from August 25 to tender an “open and unconditional” apology, and promised it would legal action if the DAP secretary-general didn’t do so.

The commission said it has referred its decision to Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali for further action.