UMS pays Sabah for land to build university hospital

Universiti Malaysia Sabah paid RM31,000,050 to the Sabah Land and Survey Department for a 24.26-hectare land identified in the campus area for the construction of a university hospital. — Picture courtesy of Google MapsKOTA KINABALU, Aug 8 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) today paid RM31,000,050 to the Sabah Land and Survey Department for a 24.26-hectare land identified in the campus area for the construction of a university hospital.

State Land and Survey director, Datuk Safar Untong said UMS was required to transfer part of their land to the Federal Land Commissioner in order for development funds to be channelled to the project.

“When the Sabah government alienated about 367 hectares of land to UMS in 1978, it (state government) did not charge any premium for the land except for an annual rent of RM100.

“The land title imposes restrictive clauses for transferring, charging and subleasing the land to another party without the permission of the State Land and Survey director,” he said at a mock cheque presentation on the sidelines of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly sitting, here.

The mock cheque was handed over by UMS vice-chancellor Prof Dr D Kamarudin D Mudin to Safar and witnessed by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

Safar said the state government had given the green light for the project as it would benefit academicians and the public.

“Hence, the Sabah Land and Survey Department was tasked to assess and calculate the recovery of the land premium, while granting permission to transfer the land (to the Federal Land Commissioner),” he said. — Bernama