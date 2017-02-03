Umno’s Jamal Yunos remanded five days for gang robbery

According to a report, police applied to further detain Datuk Jamal Yunos whom they arrested yesterday on suspicion of gang robbery. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Police today secured a five-day remand order against Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Jamal Yunos for an investigation into an unsanctioned “raid” he led against a purported gambling den in Selangor.

A Kuala Lumpur magistrate issued the order this morning, after police applied to further detain the leader of the so-called “Red Shirts” movement whom they arrested yesterday on suspicion of gang robbery, The Star Online news portal reported today.

Jamal and his supporters had “raided” several shops in Ampang after claiming that Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was ignoring an alleged gambling menace in the state.

The “raid” was the latest in Jamal's concerted attacks against Azmin's administration over alleged problems in Selangor.

Following the raid, however, the owner of one of the outlets “raided” alleged that items were stolen from his shop.

Police arrested several of Jamal's supporters on Wednesday and went to the Umno leader's home yesterday to detain him.

Jamal and nine others arrested are being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code that relates to gang robbery.

If convicted, the Umno leader could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years' imprisonment and whipping.