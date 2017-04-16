Umno’s anniversary celebration to be filled with religious programmes

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor announced that the party’s 71st anniversary celebration at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium would be filled with religious programmes. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Umno’s 71st anniversary celebration at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on May 11 will be filled with religious programmes, according to Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said this year’s celebration would be slightly different as it would be held on the eve of Nisfu Syaaban.

“The celebration will be filled with religious programmes and we will also have live streaming from the KL Putra World Trade Centre project site, in which we will show the ground breaking ceremony,” he told reporters after presenting awards to over 100 excellent students at the Putrajaya Education Department Academic Excellence Award 2016 ceremony here today.

At the event, Tengku Adnan also presented donation of RM20,000 each to 25 schools here, courtesy of Putrajaya parliamentary constituency.

Commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s remarks yesterday that Barisan Nasional (BN) would definitely win in the 14th general election even if it was called this year or next year, Tengku Adnan said BN election machinery was fully prepared and ready to be deployed at any time.

“We are always ready...just waiting for the call from our president to deploy our machinery,” he added. — Bernama