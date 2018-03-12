Umno’s Abdul Azeez sues Guan Eng for defamation

Dauk Seri Jaharberdeen Mohamed Yunoos (left), lawyer for Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, and his assistant show the writ of summons served on Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng in George Town March 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 12 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was today slapped with a writ of summons for an apology by Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim over the controversial undersea tunnel project.

The Umno man’s lawyer Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos served the summons on Lim at the latter’s office in Komtar at about 11am today.

“I’ve been instructed by my client to serve this summons to Lim for his defamatory statements made against my client on February 28 in two occasions, first in a press conference in Komtar and second in a Chinese New Year celebration at Penang Development Corporation,” the lawyer said.

He added that Lim now has 14 days from today to enter his statement of defence.

Jahaberdeen said in the statement of claims, his client is demanding an apology from Lim over his slanderous statements made against him that were defamatory in nature.

“We are also seeking an injunction to stop Lim from continuing to issue such slanderous statements against my client,” he said.

Finally, his client is also claiming damages deemed fit by the court.

“We filed the writ of summons and statement of claims last Friday and April 9 has been fixed for case management at the Penang High Court,” he said.

The writ of summons is related to Lim’s remarks alleging Abdul Azeez had received bribes for the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The Umno MP had demanded an apology from Lim before filing the suit but Lim refused.

Lim maintained that he had merely asked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) why they did not investigate Abdul Azeez.

He also claimed he made those remarks based on the notice of demand that was allegedly issued to Abdul Azeez.