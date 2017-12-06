Umno Youth wants power returned to PKNS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Power should be revested to the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) to ensure houses in the state remain at affordable prices, said an Umno Youth delegate.

Kuala Langat UMNO Youth chief Jefrizal Mohd Jaafar said PKNS was empowered under the Selangor State Development Corporation Enactment 1964 to control house price in Selangor, but ceased to function as such after the opposition took over the state government.

He said this when debating the policy speech by the movement leader, Khairy Jamaluddin, at the Umno Youth assembly which was held in conjunction with the 2017 Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

A delegate from Penang, Nibong Tebal Umno Youth chief Mohd Norhiesam Ismail said the federal government should intervene and cooperate with the state government to resolve matters on affordable homes in Penang.

“Until now, the state government sill failed to provide affordable homes for the people, and also hamper efforts by the federal government to do provide such houses,” he said.

He also suggested the toll charge on the Penang bridge to be abolished for motorcyclists for those with engine capacity of above 200cc. — Bernama