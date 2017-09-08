Umno Youth urges UN to hold emergency special session on Rohingya crisis

Khairy Jamaluddin said the world cannot keep silent and let the ethnic killings continue each year with protests upon protest made without any solution. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The United Nations (UN) must hold an emergency special session to find a final solution to the humanity crisis affecting the Rohingya community in Myanmar, said Umno Youth head Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the world cannot keep silent and let the ethnic killings continue each year with protests upon protest made without any solution.

“We support the calls made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to find the best way and approach to solve the bloody conflict.

“The world must act quickly to resolve the cruelties inflicted on the Rohingyas just as we have acted during humanitarian crises and cruelties which affect other groups of people,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, Khairy chaired a meeting on the Umno Youth’s demonstration against Rohingya humanitarian crisis, scheduled to be held tomorrow. — Bernama