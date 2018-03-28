Umno Youth urges probe over invoke alleged data intrusion

PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Umno Youth today urged the government to investigate the Invoke Malaysia research body for alleged intrusion into the personal data of about 15 million Malaysians.

Umno Youth Social Media Bureau chief Ibdilillah Ishak lodged two reports, at the Putrajaya Police headquarters and the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP) in the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, here.

Ibdilillah told reporters at the Putrajaya Police headquarters that Invoke, which was founded by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli, must be immediately investigated as it was worried that the data used at the centre had been obtained without permission from the public.

“Did Invoke obtain the personal data of Malaysians legally or was it stolen? Who gave them the data? And more importantly, did the centre get the permission of the JPDP to store and use the data?” he asked.

A report released by Invoke, titled “GE14 Prediction — What the Big Data Tells Us”, stated that Pakatan Harapan would win five states in the 14th General Election while PAS would not get even one state or parliamentary seat, including in Kelantan. — Bernama