Umno Youth to register thousands of volunteers, will target 1.9 million voters

Speaking while closing the Umno Youth assembly here today, Khairy said that over 40,000 volunteers had already been registered for the programme to date. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno Youth will register 64,000 volunteers under a programme called “Ops Jejak” which will end up individually targeting and contacting every one of the 1.9 million young Malay registered voters who are of the male gender, its chief Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Under the programme, every volunteer will be assigned 30 voters who are Malay males under the age of 40.

“We should protect this names list like it is treasure. We must find every one of these voters and ensure they vote for BN in the next elections,” Khairy said.

He urged those assigned the voters to track down each and every name on their list and engage with them to bring them closer to the ruling coalition.

While accepting that not everyone would end up voting for BN, Khairy stressed those who are already leaning towards BN should be retained while those who are fence-sitters should be convinced to support BN.