Umno Youth rep accuses Dr M of instigating overthrow of PM

Federal Territories Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii (left) poses with copies of the report at Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — An Umno Youth leader demanded today that police investigate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for remarks allegedly inciting the undemocratic ouster of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Federal Territories Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii lodged a report on the matter this afternoon at the Dang Wangi police station, accompanied by other members of the movement.

“There have been many statements issued by Mahathir lately which are influencing Malaysians to overthrow the PM via an undemocratic process,” he said in his report sighted by Malay Mail.

However, he did not specify in his report when Dr Mahathir made the offending remarks.

Mohd Razlan added that he lodged the report on behalf of the Umno Youth exco leaders and state Umno chiefs.

“We believe his actions will cause instability and threaten our peace,” he said.

Dr Mahathir has actively campaigned for Najib’s removal since 2014.