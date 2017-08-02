Umno Youth questions Malindo CEO’s shareholding

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Umno Youth has joined Malay rights group Perkasa in questioning the ownership of Malindo Air.

“We want an explanation if it is true that the airline CEO, Chandran Rama Muthy and his wife suddenly have 46 per cent of shares in the company,” Umno Youth assistant secretary Datuk Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz said during a press conference here.

“This is not what was stated in the initial agreement when the airline was started,” he added.

According to previous reports, Chandran became a majority shareholder in the airline after Putrajaya-owned Bumiputera company National Aerospace and Defence Industries (Nadi) drastically reduced its stake in Malindo from 50 per cent to 5 per cent.

Malindo was started as a joint venture between Nadi and Indonesia’s Lion Group.

Sahfri also demanded to know if Lion Group’s Indonesian founder Rusdi Kirana owns 95 per cent of Malindo Airlines.

Malindo was also criticised by Special Affairs Department (Jasa) director-general Datuk Mohd Puad Zakarshi recently for amassing arrears of up to RM70 million in airport taxes.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has expressed his confidence that the arrears will be paid within six months.