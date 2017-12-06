Umno Youth moots no-contest for top posts

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at the Umno Youth meet today, December 6, 2017. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin proposed that the posts of party president and deputy president stay uncontested as a sign of the party's solidarity.

Speaking at his movement's annual assembly today, he said such an arrangement would also prevent the party from devolving into infighting that would hurt outside support for Umno.

''This is to ensure that we give our fullest support to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to continue helming this party.

“Throw out any uncertainties and insecurities, and now focus on delivering a big story for [Barisan Nasional],'' he said.

Najib is Umno president will Ahmad Zahid was named the acting deputy president to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was expelled and has since joined the Opposition.

Khairy also urged party members to accept the leadership's candidate selections for the general election, and to work for the common good of Umno.

He also warned them not to underestimate the offshoot PPBM despite being stronger, as the two parties draw support from the same audience.